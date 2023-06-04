JEE Advanced 2023: All you need to know about IIT Bombay cut-off, courses

IIT Bombay | Facebook

Mumbai: The Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) - Advanced 2023 was conducted today, June 4, by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Guwahati as thousands of candidates appeared for the exam.

Candidates would be able to find all the information at the official JEE Advanced website — jee.adv.ac.in.

The first shift, was already conducted between 9 AM to 12 PM, while the second shift is currently being held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

As the exam concludes today, many candidates would be expecting their results on June 18. Many of them, who are IIT Bombay aspirants and would love to study in the institute, will start looking at their prospects as a student there.

What should JEE Advanced candidates know about IIT Bombay?

IIT Bombay, which is situated in Mumbai's Powai area, traditionally sets some of the highest cut-offs and computer science and engineering among all major IIT institutes.

Ranked in the third position in the National Institute of Research Framework (NIRF) 2023, IIT Bombay has been offering a wide ranger of bachelor courses including computer science engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, chemical engineering, aerospace engineering, civil engineering, and many other courses.

IIT Bombay will officially release the cut-off scores for Btech admissions once the results are announced on June 18 for JEE Advanced 2023, which will help the candidates to know the minimum scores they would need to achieve admissions to their desired institutes. Candidates are advised to follow the official notifications and releases sent out by IIT Bombay every now and then to be updated.