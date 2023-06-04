JEE Advanced 2023: Paper analysis of 1st shift; Physics easy, Chemistry moderate, Maths relatively difficult

JEE Advanced 2023 | PTI

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 exams are going on today, June 4 across the country. The entrance exam is being held in two shifts – The first shift ended at 12 pm and the second shift started at 2:30 pm and will end at 5:30 pm. The JEE Advanced is being held in Computer Based Mode(CBT). Candidates appearing for the exam can download the JEE Advanced admit card at jeeadv.ac.in. Apart from bringing a photo id along with the JEE Advanced hall ticket, candidates have to appear at the exam centre as early as possible.

Check here for the exam Analysis of JEE Advanced (Paper-1) Morning Session: 9:00 am -12:00 noon:

Total Marks of Paper 1 :180

Duration: 3 hours

Reaction of students for paper I

Students found the overall level of paper Moderate to Difficult level but not easy. Some students have reported Physics was Easy, Chemistry was Moderate, but Maths was relatively difficult.

Chemistry was a not balanced as per students. Inorganic Chemistry had few questions which were directly from NCERT.

In Physical Chemistry questions covered chapters of Chemical Kinetics, Ionic & Chemical Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Atomic Structure. Thermodynamics (with more than one question).

In Organic Chemistry, questions mostly asked from Amines, Polymers, Biomolecules, Oxygen containing Compounds, some named reactions were also asked. Mixed concepts questions were asked.

This section was reported Moderate as per students. More weightage given to Organic Chemistry.

Physics: More weightage was given to chapters like Kinematics, Thermodynamics, Modern Physics, Capacitors, Current Electricity, Kinematics, Gravitation, Optics, Electrostatics. Overall, Physics was Easy as compared to the other two subjects as per students. This was a Balanced Section as per students.

Mathematics was tricky & difficult as per students.

There were tricky and lengthy questions from Vectors and 3D Geometry. There were questions from Functions, Matrices, Ellipse, Statistics & Probability.

Some good questions were asked from chapters of Probability, Complex Numbers, 3-D Geometry, Parabola. Students felt this section was the Toughest.

No mistakes reported till now as complete paper is yet to be analysed.

This information is shared by Ramesh Batlish (Managing Partner- FIITJEE Noida Centre)

JEE Advanced 2023 Paper has 51 questions with 17 questions in each subject.

The Paper-1 has 3 three parts- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

The Maximum Marks for each Part was 60.

In each part there were Four sections:

Sec-I (Max. marks-12)

Sec-II (Max. Marks-12)

Sec-III (Max. marks-24)

Sec-IV (Max. marks-12)

JEE Advanced Marking scheme in section I:

Full marks: +4 If only (all) the correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +3 If all the four options are correct but ONLY three correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +2 If three or more options are correct but only two correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +1 If two or more options are correct but only one correct option is chosen

Zero Marks:: 0 If none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -2 In all other cases

Marking scheme for section II:

Full marks: +3 If only the correct option is chosen

Zero Marks: If none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

Marking scheme for section Sec-III:

Full marks: +4 for the correct answer

Zero Marks: 0 in all other cases

Marking scheme section IV.