JEE Advanced 2023: Shift 2 to begin soon; check out important guidelines, dress code, and more

Representational image | FP

New Delhi: Joint Entrance Exam - Advanced was conducted today, June 4, 2023 by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Guwahati. Candidates have already appeared for shift 1 of the exam from 9 AM to 12 AM, while second shift will be conducted between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download the JEE Advanced admit card at jeeadv.ac.in. Apart from bringing a photo id along with the JEE Advanced hall ticket, candidates have to appear at the exam centre as early as possible.

JEE Advanced 2023: Exam day guidelines that candidates should know

What to carry?

Only a few items can be carried by the candidates appearing for JEE Advanced exam 2023, for eg :- a valid original photo id (which can be any one of the following: Aadhaar card, school or college id, driving license, voter ID, passport, PAN card, notarized certificate with a photo for the exam.

Pens, pencils, transparent bottles of water, and admit card should also brough along by the candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2023.

What should candidates keep in mind?

Apart from the fact that candidates will not be provided any extra time while preparing for the exam, they will also be thoroughly checked by exam invigilators and IIT representatives before entering the exam hall.

Unfair means of passing the exam will result in legal action against the candidates.

Candidates will not allowed to be bring any digital devices - which includes analog watches, phones, bluetooth devices, microphones, calculators, pendrives, camera, and more.

Candidates are recommended not to wear jewellery with large buttons, nose pins, nose chains, bracelets with metal clasps, necklaces with chains, or clothing with charms or tweezers.

It is recommended for candidates that they wear open-toed shoes like chappals and sandals.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam before 5:30 PM for paper 2 of the exam.

Only those candidates' responses who took part in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have their work examined and scored. Therefore, participation in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is required.