JEE Advanced 2021 results: Topper Mridul Agarwal from Jaipur breaks multiple record

Mridul Agarwal is the overall topper in JEE Advanced 2021, the results of which were declared today. Not only did he receive 428 points in BITSAT and an All India Rank 1 in JEE Main, but he also holds an All India Rank 1 in KVPY and is an NTSE scholar.

FPJ found out that Mridul has been a consistent topper all through his life. He was chosen for the OCSC IJSO Camp in class 9 and the OCSC Physics Camp in classes 11 and 12. He was also chosen for the OCSC Astronomy Camp in class 12th, with IOQP, IOQC, IOQA, and IOQM. Our topper obtained 98.2 percent in 10th grade and 98.66 percent in 12th grade.

Having undertaken coaching from ALLEN Coaching Institute, this is what he had to say. “I have been a part of ALLEN’s Academic system for four wonderfully enlightening years. The competitive environment has a huge role in shaping my preparation. I aimed to attain 100 percentile, which I achieved in JEE Main. With my hard work and determination, I earned an incredible feat in JEE - Advanced. During my preparation, I planned my studies by setting a target and making it a point to achieve it. Apart from my coaching, I devoted about 6-8 hours daily to self-study. It is important to keep faith in oneself. It is not impossible to create or break a record. For this, one has to prepare a strategy and work accordingly.”

Below is a list of Mridul's achievements:

98.2% in Class X

98.66% in PCM and 98.2% Aggregate in Class XII

Perfect 300 / 300 Score in JEE (Main) 2021

All India Rank 1 in JEE (Main) 2021

Scored 438 marks in BITSAT

NTSE Scholar

All India Rank 1 in KVPY & Fellowship Winner (National Topper)

Selected for OCSC Camp for IJSO in Class IX

Selected for OCSC Camp for Physics in Class XI & XII

Selected for IOQP, IOQC, IOQA AND IOQM

Selected for OCSC Camp for Astronomy in Class XII

Secured AIR 50 & AIR 12 in class VIII and X respectively

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 08:46 PM IST