JEE Advanced 2021 results : Twitter paves the way for yet another meme fest as netizens react to exam scores of toppers

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results for 2021 were released earlier today on Friday, October 15, by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi led the male category with a score of 348 out of 360, while Kavya Chopra of IIT Delhi zone topped the female category with a score of 98 on the common rank list (CRL). She received 286 points out of a total 360. The JEE results were published on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). In the JEE (Advanced) 2021, a total of 1,41,699 candidates appeared in both exams 1 and 2, and 41,862 people qualified. According to officials, there are 6,452 female candidates out of the entire lot.

JEE-Advanced was held on October 3, 2021, to help students get into B Tech and UG engineering programmes at all of the country's IITs. Due to the current COVID-19 issue, the JEE (Main) exam slated for May 2021 has been postponed.

As soon as the examination results were out, netizens took to Twitter to congratulate the toppers, and all the candidates who qualified through the exam. However it does seem like memes are having a great time as they have come up with hilarious posts regarding the examination results.

Have a look:

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:06 PM IST