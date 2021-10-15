JEE Advanced 2021 results: 15.41% girls qualify for IIT entrance; check scores at jeeadv.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results, 2021.

Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scored top rank by obtaining 348 marks out of 360 while Kavya Chopra of IIT Delhi zone has topped in the female category with common rank list (CRL) 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360.

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE results on the official website.

Girls in JEE Advanced 2021

A total number of 1,41,699 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2021 and 41,862 candidates qualified JEE (Advanced) 2021. Out of whom 6,452 are female candidates, according to officials.

Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360.

In IIT JEE Advanced 2020, a total number of 1,50,838 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2. A total of 43,204 candidates qualified JEE (Advanced) 2020. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 were females (15.52 percent).

JEE-Advanced was conducted on October 3, 2021, to propel the admission for B Tech and Undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes in all IITs in the country.

The JEE (Main) scheduled for May 2021 was postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

In an effort to support the student community, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had organised the JEE (Main) 2021 in four sessions.

Steps to check the result of IIT JEE Advanced:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on, "JEE (Advanced) 2021 Result" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on 'Submit' button.

Step 4: JEE Advanced Result 2021 will be displayed.

Step 5: Download it and take print out for future use.

The counselling schedule has been released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on their official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JosSAA will start from October 16.

The candidates who qualify for the JEE Advanced 2021 AAT (Architect Aptitude Test) can make their AAT specific choices from October 22, after the result is declared.

In order to get admission in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFITs, it is compulsory for the candidates to register through the official JoSAA website.

The mock seat allocation – will be displayed on October 22, on the JoSAA website. The data verification and validation will be completed by October 26 and the list of final seat allocation will be displayed on October 27.

You can register online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the JoSAA official website – josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the designated registration link.

Step 3: Key in the required details.

Step 4: Complete the JoSAA 2021 choice filling on the form.

(With agency inputs)

