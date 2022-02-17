JBIMS ready for second edition of TIIPS

In association with Touchwood Advisory and Management, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies is organising the second edition of Touchwood Incubation and Innovation Platforms for Startups (TIIPS) on February 19th, 2022.

The event is a platform where startups and up-and-coming entrepreneurs can pitch their innovations in front of esteemed angel investors, VCs, and mentors.

The event is going to be graced by renowned dignitaries, which includes the Chief Guest Ms. Shradha Sharma, Founder, and CEO of YourStory Media, who is also a journalist by profession. The event which will be held at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute- Incubation Centre, will also see Mr. Abhishek Karnani, Managing Director at Free Press Journal as the guest of honor.

A panel of investors will also be present for the event to energize and uplift the spirits of the impressive start-ups. Dr. Apoorva Sharma (co-founder of Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorn), Mr. Vikrant Potnis (founder of FundEnable and IAVC), Mr. Uday Wankawala (CEO of Atal Incubation), Mr. Aditya Pathak (associate partner of Product10x), and Mr. Farzan Ghadially (Senator India, World Business Angels Investment Forum) would be the investors present for the event.

Prominent mentors such as Mr. Vishal Agarwal, Managing Director- India of Santa Fe Relocation, Mr. Arun Sehgal, principal consultant of The Winning Edge, Mrs. Chhaya Sehgal, founder and CEO of The Winning Edge, and Dr. Sarika Mahajan, Assistant Professor at JBIMS. The mentors will aim to provide guidance and direct the entrepreneurs to help them grow.

TIIPS hosted by Dr. Srinivasan. R Iyengar, Director of JBIMS, Mr. Ganesh Gokhale, Founder of Touchwood Advisory and Management and Mr. Shubh Bansal, Serial Entrepreneur, and Co-founder of Neta G who is an advisory to multiple startups, has joined hands with Free Press Journal as their Media Partner; and HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda as Banking Partners. Sociobits, an online media company that works on technology, cryptocurrency, and startups related news, is the Digital Partner for TIIPS.

Like the previous edition, startups headed by entrepreneurs from diversified domains will be present for the event. Dviate Systems Private Limited from the Fintech domain, INFLUEXING from an influencer marketing background, Exter and JyoSH AI Solutions Pvt Ltd representing the electric vehicle domain, ALISTE Technologies from the IoT domain, and Navork Innovations Pvt. Ltd. from the Agritech domain will also be present. Startups like Good Fettle Private Limited and Maas Stores from the food industry will also grace the event.

In the previous edition, conducted on December 11th, 2021, startups like Jyppzer Kids, Accelo, Living Things, Robo Bionics, CarBazaar, Postbing, Solstreet Club, PlayboxTV, and NetaG made their mark. PlayboxTV also got featured in the first season of Shark Tank India.

While during the 2021 edition Dr. Srinivasan. R Iyengar conveyed that they are committed to helping startups grow by conducting events like TIIPS at national as well as international levels, Marketing Wiz Mr. Ganesh Gokhale who has more than twenty years of experience in the field added, “The overall mission of TIIPS is to focus on making smart introductions for real-life offline interactions between relevant professionals from Startups, Mentors, VCs and Alumni."

“The leaders of today need to invest in leaders of tomorrow,” said Mr. Shubh Bansal, an entrepreneur, and personality who has played a significant role in the creation of TIIPS as a founding member.

TIIPS aims to replicate the success this year by encouraging new ideas and helping startups to fulfill their professional goals

