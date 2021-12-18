Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management and Studies, Touchwood Advisory and Management conduct program to help propel budding Startups in India

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management and Studies in association with Touchwood Advisory and Management have conducted first edition of TIIPS- Touchwood Incubation and Innovation Platforms, one of its kind of mentorship and investment program conceptualized to help propel budding Startups in India.

This event was kick started with an inaugration of Incubation Centre in Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management on 11th December 2021 by Abhishek Karnani, Managing Director- Free Press Journal and Newspaper as a Chief Guest. He encouraged all the Entrepreneurs to write 5 things, everyday, you are grateful for and adopt attitude of gratitude.

In this event, mentors and Investors have added value with the different proven tools and techniques for a successful journey by sharing experiences and case studies of successful entrepreneurs to inspire budding start-ups like Jyppzer Kids, Accelo, LivingThings (Icapo Tech Pvt Ltd), Robo Bionics, Car Bazar, Postbing, Sol Street Club, Playboxtv and NetaG

Start-ups have present their business model to Angel Investors and VCs such as Dr. Apoorva Sharma (Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts, and 9unicorns), Arun Sehgal (MD, Winning Edge), Dr. Srinivas Chunduru (Founder, VANS Group), Sandesh Kirkire (Co-Founder, Apasarianam Foundation) and AngeloRajesh (Serial Entrepreneur)

Mentors helped these young entrepreneurs by providing them sufficient input in terms of knowledge, guidance, mentoring, training, and demonstrations. Chhaya Sehgal (Entrepreneurship Development, JBIMS), Dr. Sarika Mahajan (Asst. Professor, JBIMS), Srinath Sridharam (Corporate Advisor) and Dr. Durgesh Tinaikar (Professor, JBIMS) were very passionate about the program.

Aditya Pathak, the Program innovator at Babson College was also present online to add the grace to the session. He is also Associate Partner, Project 10X Accelerator, Founder at CorpSol.Ind. He is having 7+years of experience in Entrepreneurship and Management consulting. He is deeply passionate about creating Diversity equity and inclusion efforts and expanding access for women-owned businesses.

Dr. Srinivasan Iyengar, Director, JBIMS has encouraged Start-ups by his motivating word. Dr. Srinivasan Iyengar is an all-rounder petsonality. He added that we are committed to help start-ups by conducting product/ service showcase events at the National/International level, supporting the start-ups in getting mentored in all ways by Mentors from various domains, facilitating interactive discussions and master classes by guest speakers and helping the start-ups in improving their Technology and Marketing Strategies, promoting the start-ups through their network including Alumni and Industry, providing them the workspace and facility in their incubation center at JBIMS premises.

This Event was initiated by Touchwood Advisory and Management. Ganesh Gokhale, Founder of Touchwood Advisory said, "The overall mission of TIIPS is to focus on making smart introductions for real-life offline interactions between relevant professionals viz Start-up s, Mentors and VCs. Our community consists of some of the most remarkable people who believe in connecting with other like-minded people to grow together."

Mayur Bansal, (Serial Enterpreneur, Tech & Media Ventures, Production, Gaming, Jyppzer kids & NetaG) was host of the event. He said, "Our common objective was to help start-ups achieve their professional goals".

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 02:12 AM IST