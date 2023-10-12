JBCN International School Hosts Global Tipping Point Summit 2023 | JBCN International School

Mumbai: JBCN International School, Borivali, proudly hosted the Global Tipping Point Summit (GTPS). This visionary summit, dedicated to the theme "Teaching Environmental Sustainability through the Arts," took place from October 6th to 8th, 2023, at JBCN International School, Borivali.

The summit aimed to nurture engaging educational environments that championed sustainability, arming young minds with the capacity to bring about meaningful change in the world through artistic expression. Over three days, participants immersed themselves in diverse art forms, unlocking their true potential and exploring innovative avenues to inculcate a profound responsibility toward the environment.

This summit aligned seamlessly with JBCN International Schools' brand narrative as a Change making institution that fosters innovative educational approaches that prepare learners for sustainable living.

Mr. Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, JBCN Education, said, "We feel privileged to have hosted the Global Tipping Point Summit 2023 at our Borivali campus. We believe that teaching environmental sustainability through the arts is not just a theme but a transformative journey. Through art, we ignite the spark of change within young minds, empowering them to become stewards of our planet's future.”

"It is a great privilege for JBCN International School, Borivali, to have hosted the esteemed Global Tipping Point Summit 2023. We strategically leveraged the adoption of innovative approaches, nurtured the potential of our learners to become staunch champions of sustainability and driving force for profound transformation," stated Ms. Debika Chatterji, Director Principal of JBCN International School, Borivali.