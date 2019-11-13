Football Tournament: Good day for JBCN teams

Mumbai: Borivali’s JBCN boys and girls had a field day, as both their teams kick started their campaign on a winning note in their respective under-14 groups, of the SASA (Schools Association For Sports And Athletics) Inter-School Football Tournament, played at Lions Municipal Sports Complex, Santacruz (West) here on Wednesday.
The boys thrashed RBK international 4-0, while the girls scored a solitary goal win over RBK International.
While in the boys under-12 section, Don Bosco beat RBK International 4-0, but were held to goalless draws by RBK International as well as by Dr Radhakrishnan.
Results:
Boys: U-14: JBCN (Borivali) bt RBK Int. ‘A’ 3-0. Under-12: Christ Church bt RBK Int. ‘B’ 1-0; Don Bosco ‘A’ bt RBK Int. 4-0; RBK Int bt Mount Litera 2-1; Don Bosco ‘A’ drew with Dr Radhakrishnan 0-0; Don Bosco ‘B ’ drew with Vibgyor High 0-0. Under-10: Don Bosco ‘A’ bt Christ Church 1-0; Mount Litera bt JBCN ‘A’ 2-1; JBCN (Borivali) bt Vibgyor 2-1; RBK Int ‘A’ bt Don Bosco ‘B’ 4-0.
Girls (U-14): JBCN (Borivali) bt RBK Int. 1-0. Under-12: Don Bosco bt Dr Radhakrishnan 1-0; Don Bosco ‘B’ drew with Vibgyor High 0-0.
