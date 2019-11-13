Football Tournament: Good day for JBCN teams

Mumbai: Borivali’s JBCN boys and girls had a field day, as both their teams kick started their campaign on a winning note in their respective under-14 groups, of the SASA (Schools Association For Sports And Athletics) Inter-School Football Tournament, played at Lions Municipal Sports Complex, Santacruz (West) here on Wednesday.

The boys thrashed RBK international 4-0, while the girls scored a solitary goal win over RBK International.