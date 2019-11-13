Sans Sterling, England eye Euro 2020 berth

London: England's plan to celebrate their 1,000th international by qualifying for Euro 2020 in serene style against Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday has been ripped up by Gareth Southgate's decision to drop Raheem Sterling. The Manchester City winger was involved in a physical confrontation with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez at England's training base on Monday as emotions spilled over from the highly-anticipated Premier League clash between the two clubs on Sunday. Sterling has been the star of a qualifying campaign dominated by off-field issues where the Three Lions have largely let their football do the talking on it.