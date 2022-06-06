Jammu: Prosthetic support given to Parvez, who walked to school on one leg

Twitter/ Pratima Bhoumik

Jammu Kashmir: The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has reached out to Parvaiz, a specially-abled child in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, who walks to school on one leg to pursue his ambitions, and has promised the 'divyang' required measures for "corrective surgery and prosthetic support."

Parvaiz attends Government High School in Nowgam and is in Class 9. He had lost his left leg when he was a child. Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, thanked ANI for bringing the issue to light and prompting the Ministry's response on Saturday.

"The Experts from Composite Regional Center, Srinagar under Ministry of @MSJEGOI, reached the home of this Divyang boy in Kupwara District today. Necessary steps are being taken up for corrective surgery and prosthetic support," Bhoumik tweeted on Sunday.

The 14-year old child said, "I cover a distance of about two kilometres daily while balancing on one leg. Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb, I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life."

Despite the fact that the Social Welfare Department had issued him with a wheelchair, Parvaiz said that he had never used it because of his village's deteriorating road conditions.

"I walk 2 kilometres per day to reach my school. The road to reach my school is damaged. I sweat a lot after reaching school as it is difficult for me to walk. I offer prayers after reaching school. I love cricket, volleyball and kabaddi. I hope that the government helps me in shaping my future. I have a fire within me to achieve my dreams," he said.

Sharing his experiences further, the 14-year-old said, "I do get hurt seeing that my friends can walk properly. However, I thank Allah (God) for providing me with strength. I urge the government to give me a proper artificial limb or any other mode of transportation that will ease my journey to the school and other places. Amputation was carried out by doctors at a hospital for which my father had to pay a huge sum of money. My father had to sell his property for my treatment."