 Jammu-Kashmir Class 12th Students Get Question Papers Of Class 11th, Exams Postponed
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJammu-Kashmir Class 12th Students Get Question Papers Of Class 11th, Exams Postponed

Jammu-Kashmir Class 12th Students Get Question Papers Of Class 11th, Exams Postponed

The Class 12th students were mistakenly given question papers of Physical Education meant for Class 11th due to packaging error, the officials said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
The JKBOSE will investigate the circumstances that led to such a mistake, officials said. | Representative Photo

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) was forced to postpone the Class 12th annual examination on Wednesday after the candidates were mistakenly given question papers of Class 11th across the Union Territory (UT).

Read Also
JK Administration To Fill Up 150 Vacancies In Paramedical Institutions
article-image
Read Also
Jammu and Kashmir extends upper age limit by 3 years for JK Combined Competitive Exams
article-image

The BOSE will investigate the circumstances that led to such a mistake, officials said. The Class 12th students were mistakenly given question papers of Physical Education meant for Class 11th due to packaging error, the officials said.

The BOSE subsequently decided to postpone today's Class 12th examination across the UT. The Physical Education paper has been cancelled, and a new date will be announced soon, the official said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPPSC SET 2024: Registration Begins Today At mppsc.mp.gov.in, Apply Now!

MPPSC SET 2024: Registration Begins Today At mppsc.mp.gov.in, Apply Now!

Jammu-Kashmir Class 12th Students Get Question Papers Of Class 11th, Exams Postponed

Jammu-Kashmir Class 12th Students Get Question Papers Of Class 11th, Exams Postponed

Register For MAH BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM CET 2024 Today! Apply Now On cetcell.mahacet.org

Register For MAH BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM CET 2024 Today! Apply Now On cetcell.mahacet.org

SSC Exam 2024: Top 10 Tips To Ace Your History Exam!

SSC Exam 2024: Top 10 Tips To Ace Your History Exam!

From The Campus: Documentary Festival At KC College Focuses On Social Issues

From The Campus: Documentary Festival At KC College Focuses On Social Issues