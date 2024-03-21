Jammu-Kashmir Class 12th Students Get Question Papers Of Class 11th, Exams Postponed

The JKBOSE will investigate the circumstances that led to such a mistake, officials said. | Representative Photo

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) was forced to postpone the Class 12th annual examination on Wednesday after the candidates were mistakenly given question papers of Class 11th across the Union Territory (UT).

The BOSE will investigate the circumstances that led to such a mistake, officials said. The Class 12th students were mistakenly given question papers of Physical Education meant for Class 11th due to packaging error, the officials said.

The BOSE subsequently decided to postpone today's Class 12th examination across the UT. The Physical Education paper has been cancelled, and a new date will be announced soon, the official said.