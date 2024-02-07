Jammu: Institute Of Mass Communication Hosts Inaugural Alumni Gathering 'Jammu Jamghat' At Bantalab Campus

Institute Of Mass Communication Hosts Inaugural Alumni Gathering |

Jammu: The alumni of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Jammu, recently held the inaugural alumni gathering at the campus, named 'Jammu Jamghat'.

The gathering took place at the recently opened campus in Bantalab, Jammu. The alumni meet centered around the theme of 'Rewind, Relieve and Reconnect.' The event was overseen by Abhivan Kumar Srivastav, from the batch of 2023, specializing in Hindi Journalism.

During the event, Prof. Anil Kumar Saumitra, who serves as the Regional Director at IIMC Jammu, expressed his views to the alumni and students. As an alumnus of IIMC Delhi himself, he highlighted that the unique culture of IIMC sets it apart from other media institutes, contributing to the success of its alumni in prominent industry roles.

Prof. Rakesh Goswami, the former Regional Director of IIMC, Jammu, and Prof. K.G. Suresh, the Former Director General of IIMC and Vice-Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal, discussed their experiences at IIMC Jammu and shared their views in video messages.

Krishna Gopal Srivastava, an alumni of batch 2023, said that the alumni are the strong pillar of any institution. IIMC is a media institution and to become its student is a proud moment for me. He argued that mutual connection and alumni plays an important role in the industry.

(The above information is obtained from a press release shared by the institute)