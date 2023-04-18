 IIMC admission 2023 application process for PG courses ends tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIMC admission 2023 application process for PG courses ends tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in

IIMC admission 2023 application process for PG courses ends tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The entrance examination will be conducted by the NTA through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) – PG for admission to the following PG Courses.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). | Facebook

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for admission to the PG Diploma courses of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) tomorrow, April 19.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The entrance examination will be conducted by the NTA through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) – PG for admission to the following PG Courses:

  • Post-Graduate Diploma Course in English Journalism.

  • Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Hindi Journalism.

  • Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Radio & TV Journalism.

  • Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Advertising and Public Relations.

  • Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Digital Media.

Read Also
NTA revises NEET UG 2023 eligibility criteria for Indian candidates abroad
article-image

IIMC admission 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should possess Bachelor's degree from any recognized university.

IIMC admission 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 25 years. For r OBC category the upper age limit is 28 years and for the SC/ST /PwD category candidates, the maximum age should be 30 years.

Here's the direct link to apply

Steps to apply for IIMC admission 2023

  • Go to the CUET official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

  • Fill in the personal details including names, genders, contact numbers

  • Fill the CUET PG 2023 application form.

  • Upload scanned documents including photographs, signature, caste certificate

  • Pay the CUET 2023 application fee online

  • Submit the CUET 2023 PG application

  • Download, save and print the confirmation page

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NITI Aayog offers internships to UG, PG and research scholars; check eligibility criteria

NITI Aayog offers internships to UG, PG and research scholars; check eligibility criteria

IIMC admission 2023 application process for PG courses ends tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in

IIMC admission 2023 application process for PG courses ends tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in

Tamil Nadu: Tiruvallur police officer's viral video urging for school education earns praise from CM...

Tamil Nadu: Tiruvallur police officer's viral video urging for school education earns praise from CM...

GAT-B/ BET 2023 exam date postponed, to be held on May 13

GAT-B/ BET 2023 exam date postponed, to be held on May 13

Without autonomy, Kerala universities will become govt department: Governor Khan

Without autonomy, Kerala universities will become govt department: Governor Khan