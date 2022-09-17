Jammu and Kashmir: Son of fruit merchant gains AIR 10 in NEET-UG 2022

Haziq Parvaiz |

Shopian: The son of a fruit merchant from Shopian district in South Kashmir, which was at one time affected by terrorism, has secured all India 10th rank in NEET-UG 2022 exams, the results of which were declared earlier this month.

Haziq Parvaiz, son of Parvaiz Lone of Trenz Shopian, comes from humble background. He scored 710 marks out of 720 evoking appreciation from all sections of the society in Kashmir. Soon after the results were declared J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was among the first people to congratulate him. "Congratulations to Haziq Parveez Lone from Shopian for securing the All India 10th Rank in NEET UG- 2022 Result. Proud of your achievements. My best wishes to all the candidates from Jammu and Kashmir, who have qualified in the NEET exam," LG Sinha tweeted.

In 2021-22, 38,140 candidates from J&K registered for the medical entrance and 36,374 appeared, of which 20,005 successfully qualified for counselling with Haziq topping the list.

After Haziq secured the 10th rank in NEET, many young boys and girls, who are preparing for different professional exams, stormed the internet to congratulate him and vowed to follow in his footsteps.

