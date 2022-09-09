NEET UG 2022: Toppers across India describe their journey to success

Representational image | FPJ

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022, results were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, September 7. The scorecards for NEET UG 2022 were made available at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Rajasthan's Tanishka topped the exam (AIR 1), followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi (AIR 2), Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka (AIR 3), and Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka (AIR 4), who all scored 715 each.

Tanishka Yadav, AIR 1

Originally from Haryana, AIR 1 Tanishka spent two years away from her parents in Kota to prepare for the exam. “My mother started sobbing once the results were out, and I had never seen my father this emotional before,” said Tanishka.

Before moving onto the jam-packed schedule of a medical student, Tanishka wishes to catch a break. “I cannot wait to catch up with my friends,” said the topper. “I hope my parents and I will find time to travel to Himachal Pradesh before AIIMS Delhi commences classes.”

Vatsa Ashish Batra, AIR 2

Delhi's Vatsa Ashish Batra, who bagged AIR 2, stated the importance of self-control and a better state of mind amidst the pressure of preparing for the medical entrance test. He said, "There is more that you can do and everything is not out of control. And when you feel overconfident, remember that there's a long way to go. Secondly, to have a better state of mind, I would advice the aspirants to meditate frequently."

Saahir Bajaj, AIR 20

Saahir Bajaj from Mumbai’s Thane, who stood at AIR 20 and Maharashtra Rank 2, said that he had been preparing for NEET UG 2022 for the past two years. Like other candidates even he was prey to mental pressure through his course of preparing for the examination. He said, “We shouldn’t forget about our peace of mind. To enjoy that, it is necessary to keep a hobby like playing a sport, or exercising regularly. I used to take breaks at frequent intervals and it helped me. I'd recommend future aspirants to do something similar.”

Vaidehi Jha, AIR 21

Mumbai’s Vaidehi Jha secured AIR 21, becoming Maharashtra’s female topper. All set for AIIMS Delhi, Vaidehi believes that taking time out for herself was very important during her NEET preparation. "All through last year I faced anxiety and several panic attacks. I realized how important it was to keep my hobbies intact and make sure that I was taking care of myself."

The NTA used its ‘tiebreaker’ policies to provide students with a rank for their counseling process. This year, age was not used as a tiebreaker in NEET UG. The NTA decided tied scores based on their biology scores. If the tie continues, the applicant with the most accurate answers was given preference, followed by the student who received higher grades in chemistry.

Among the 18,72,343 students who registered for the exam, 17,64,571 appeared and 9,93,069 qualified. The maximum qualifying candidates are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra.

