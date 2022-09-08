NCERT and self-care, Maharashtra NEET Topper sums up her experience

Vaidehi Jha from Aakash Institute, Mumbai has emerged as Maharashtra's female topper in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2022. Vaidehi bagged the AIR 21 at the national level.

NEET-UG, the biggest entrance test in India, was conducted on July 17, drawing a total of 18.72 lakh applicants. NTA reported that 95% of candidates registered for NEET UG participated in the test. The medical admission exam was held in 3,570 locations in 497 Indian cities and 14 foreign cities.

"I started preparing for NEET UG two years ago," said Vaidehi Jha. "COVID-19 has been a difficult time to study for the exam, we never saw our competition and were completely oblivious to them till NEET actually happened."

Even though the NEET results came out late at night, the excitement did not fade for the Jha family. "We started calling everyone we knew once the results were out. My parents were very proud."

All set for AIIMS Delhi, Vaidehi believes that taking time out for herself was very important during her NEET preparation. "All through last year I faced anxiety and several panic attacks. I realised how important it was to keep my hobbies intact and make sure that I was taking care of myself."

Sharing advice for students who will appear for NEET 2023, she said, "Study questions from the NCERT and past question papers. Remember that NEET UG is not as hard as it seems in the beginning. Don't worry so much."

