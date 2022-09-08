e-Paper Get App
NEET UG 2022 Result: AIR 1 Tanishka shares her journey

NEET UG 2022 Result: AIR 1 Tanishka shares her journey

Tanishka, a student of Allen, Kota, has bagged AIR 1 in NEET UG.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
AIR 1 Tanishka |

Tanishka, a student of Allen, Kota, has bagged AIR 1 in National Elgibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) by scoring 99.99 percentile . Tanishka, whose parents are both teachers at government schools, was initially based out of Haryana. She was preparing for NEET UG for the past two years and what helped her the most was not hesitating while asking doubts. She also advises other aspirants to keep the same attitude. She said, "I didn't hesitate to ask till the concept is not clear, so shouldn't you."

Tanishka, with NEET UG, has continued maintain her streak of scoring so well right since her Grade 10, when she scored 96.4 percent marks, followed by Grade 12, when she scored 98.6 percent, and now in NEET UG 2022, when she bagged AIR 1.

NEET UG 2022 result was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, September 7. The scorecards for NEET UG 2022 have been made available at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. This year more than 9.93 lakh candidates have cleared the medical entrance examination.

article-image

