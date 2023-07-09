Jamia Millia Islamia Underscores India's Cultural, Religious Diversity: Education MoS

Jamia Millia Islamia | File

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university has emerged as a seat of learning that underscores the cultural and religious diversity of India, Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said on Sunday after laying the foundation stone of the Jamia International Hostel.



Singh also inaugurated three hostels -- Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Hall, Sir A M Khwaja Hostel and Dr B R Ambedkar Hostel. JMI Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar presided over the function, which was organised at the Mir Anis Hall of the university.



"Over the years, JMI has emerged as a seat of learning that underscores the cultural and religious diversity of India, which I think is the inclusive spirit of the country. It helps in inculcating a spirit of learning that plains traditions with modernity, humanism with mannerism and nation building with professionalism. It is an indicator of Jamia's contribution to higher education," Singh said.



The university has helped students get acquainted with modern education to be at par with the needs of the hour, he said.



"It goes without saying that quality education has a significant role in the overall development of the country and in this regard, Jamia has played an important role in this technologically-advanced time. I am pleased to announce that Jamia is one of such universities that are technologically equipped and educationally modern," the minister was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the university.



Lauding Akhtar's efforts towards successfully implementing the key points of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Singh said, "I am happy to know that JMI is aligning its academic policies and programmes with the NEP 2020."



After formally welcoming the minister, Akhtar in her address said the Union government is nurturing young minds with a strong faith in their power and talent.



"I consider it a great privilege to work under his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's) progressive leadership. It is through his robust and continuous support and transformative leadership that we have been able to render our best to keep Jamia Millia Islamia on a rare growth trajectory, enabling it to emerge as a rich tapestry of excellence, innovations, pioneering research, quality education, promoting transparency, a culture of creativity, while pushing the boundaries and exploring new possibilities," the vice-chancellor said.



After the inauguration, the minister also interacted with the deans, heads of departments, officers and students of the university. He offered a number of invaluable suggestions for a brighter future of JMI and the country.



JMI Registrar Professor Nazim Husain Jafri delivered the formal vote of thanks. The programme culminated with the singing of the national anthem by the gathering.