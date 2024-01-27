Jamia Millia Islamia Undecided On Full Implementation Of CUET For 2024-25 Academic Year

Jamia Millia Islamia |

Despite discussions led by Acting Vice-Chancellor Eqbal Hussain with department deans, Jamia Millia Islamia remains indecisive about accepting scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for all its undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

CUET Marks for select courses

According to a senior university official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the university plans to accept CUET marks for only 15 undergraduate and 5 postgraduate courses. However, a conclusive decision on the complete implementation of CUET for admissions has not been reached.

While central universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University have embraced CUET for admissions in the upcoming academic session, Jamia is expected to persist with its own entrance examination system for the majority of its courses.

Jamia had announced the partial implementation of CUET for 20 undergraduate and postgraduate courses last year, citing time constraints and academic limitations. The university expressed its intent to adopt CUET for all its courses starting from the 2024-25 academic year.

Concerns from Aspirants

With just one month left until the CUET examinations for postgraduate admissions in March, the university is yet to register on the Samarth portal dedicated to admissions in Central and State Universities. Postgraduate aspirants have expressed concerns about the unavailability of certain courses on the portal.

A postgraduate aspirant remarked, "I wish to study MA Media Honours at Jamia Millia Islamia; however, the option is not available on the Samarth portal." Another student emphasized the convenience of CUET for PG admissions, stating, "If Jamia was taking admissions through CUET for its PG courses, it would have saved us a lot of time and provided more options to students as we wouldn't have to separately prepare for Jamia's entrance exam."

Despite University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines recommending CUET for admissions, Jamia is yet to fully align with the standardized testing system. The CUET registration deadline has been extended until January 31, as per official notification, while Jamia offers a total of 42 undergraduate courses and 81 postgraduate courses.

(Inputs from PTI)