 JAM 2025 To Be Held On February 2; Here's What You Need To Know
JAM 2025 To Be Held On February 2; Here's What You Need To Know

JAM 2025 To Be Held On February 2; Here's What You Need To Know

The exam covers seven distinct test papers: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

Updated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
JAM 2025 To Be Held On February 2 | Representative image

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025, organized by IIT Delhi, has announced crucial details for aspiring candidates seeking admissions to various postgraduate programmes across prestigious institutes in India. Scheduled for February 2, 2025, the exam will be conducted in two shifts across approximately 100 cities nationwide.

Candidates seeking admission to select postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2025-26 must appear in JAM 2025 Examination. There is no age restriction. JAM 2025 Examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test. The exam covers seven distinct test papers: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

It is important to note that admission will be given as per All India Rank (AIR) in each Test Paper of JAM 2025, reservation policy of Government of India, and the availability of seats. JAM 2025 is open to all nationals (Indian/Foreign). For admission, foreign nationals are required to satisfy the rules and regulations of the Admitting Institute pertaining to foreign students. For further details, they are advised to contact the concerned Admitting Institutes.

The candidates who have either completed or will be appearing in the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2025 are eligible to appear in JAM 2025.

JAM 2025 offers admissions to a wide array of programmes including M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., and M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree at participating IITs and other premier institutions.

IITs Admitting Institutes

IIT Bhilai

IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Guwahati

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Indore

IIT Jammu

IIT Jodhpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Madras

IIT Mandi

IIT Palakkad

IIT Patna

IIT Roorkee

IIT Ropar

IIT Tirupati

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

JAM 2025 Scores to be used for admissions to over 2000 seats by IISc and various CFTIs including NITs, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET, through CCMN.

