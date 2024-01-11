Jaipur National University Granted Permission for Offshore Campus in Dubai | File

Jaipur National University has been given permission by the Ministry of Education to establish an offshore campus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. "The proposal of Jaipur National University, for establishment of an Off-Shore Campus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has been considered in this ministry in accordance with the provisions of the UGC (Establishment of and Maintenance of Standards in Private Universities) Regulations, 2003," stated an official notification from the ministry. But before the academic year begins, the University must accept the terms through a formal undertaking in order for this permission to be granted."

In accordance with the guidelines and standards established by the UGC or any other relevant Statutory / Regulatory bodies, the university has been requested by the government to provide sufficient academic and physical infrastructure facilities for its Off-Shore Campus located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, the ministry has requested that the university guarantee the government is not subject to any financial or other liabilities.

Guidelines for the university

The guidelines further specify that "Jaipur National University, Jaipur, Rajasthan, at its offshore campus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, shall maintain educational standards as prescribed by the UGC or Statutory Authorities concerned." The university is prohibited from taking part in or engaging in any activity that could damage Indian Higher Education's standing or reputation in any manner.

The university has been instructed to make sure that no funds are diverted from the income produced by Jaipur National University's domestic campus in Jaipur.

Additionally, Jaipur National University must avoid giving the idea to the broader public that it was "established" by a Central Act. The State Government of Rajasthan Act, which established the institution, ought to be mentioned.

Stakeholders can visit the Ministry of Education's official website for comprehensive guidance.