Dubai: University of Birmingham opens applications for Indian students

The University of Birmingham, Dubai is accepting applications from Indian students for their MSc Financial Mathematics programme, which is set to begin in September 2023. The focus of this programme remains mathematical and computational skills, as well as the ability to communicate effectively.

Holders of three-year degree programs (first-class or very good upper second class) from recognised Indian universities with IELTS 6.5 with no less than 6.0 in any band will be considered by the Business School.

September 2023 intake applications will be open in October after the 2022 intake applications close. Applicants will not be required to pay an application fee. To find out more about Birmingham University, students can visit the official website at birmingham.ac.uk