Jaipur: 22 Children Crammed into Small Room; Forced To Make Bangles

Jaipur: 22 children from Bihar were crammed into a 10-foot room and were forced to make bangles for 18 hours a day. If they fell sick or dared to complain to the owner, they would be thrashed by the owner of the bangle-making unit. Apparently, this incident took place in Jaipur city, where education and work is promised.

This was found by the Child Welfare Committee in Rajasthan and NGO Naya Savera, when they got a tip-off and rescued the children from the Jaipur's Bhatta Basti area on June 11.

Akhilesh Maheshwari from NGO Naya Savera said, "It is poverty that drives these children here. Their parents are misled. Some of them are given ₹ 500 and some are given ₹ 2,000 or more and the children are sent here to work."

Details of Jaipur Story:

According to the team member from the NGO, the door to the three-storey building was locked and they had to jump in through a window. The building owner identified as Guddu managed to scoot from police.

A 11-year-old boy, who was rescued, said, "If we complained, we would be beaten. If we fell ill and couldn't work, we would be beaten. We were allowed to speak to our parents twice in a month, and that too on speaker."

Members from the team said that 26 people were rescued from the unit and 22 of them were minors. Many of the children were between the ages of 7 and 11. While some had been working and living in the room for two-three months, others had arrived 10-15 days ago.