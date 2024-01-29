Jai Hind College Empowers Entrepreneurs In Second Startup Exposition

Jai Hind College in Mumbai recently hosted its second Startup Exposition on January 20, 2024. Organized by the Incubator & Accelerator Centre under the guidance of Principal Dr. Vijay Dabholkar and Mentor-In-Charge Dr. Rakhi Sharma, the event aimed to create a dynamic ecosystem for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Over 20 startups take center stage

The exposition featured over 20 startups alongside mentors, fostering global networking and collaboration. Beyond presenting ventures, structured networking sessions facilitated meaningful connections among entrepreneurs, mentors, and investors.

Mentorship sessions played an important role, offering guidance and heightened visibility to participants. This emphasized the exposition's impact in empowering the next generation of innovators. Startups gained exposure, laying the foundation for potential collaborations.

Student leaders illuminate success

The event's success was attributed to a student managing team led by Student Secretary Aahansh Bole and supported by Student Deputy Secretaries Kuldeep Singh Rajpurohit and Karan Patil, and Student Joint Secretaries Garv Phulwani, Tanzil Jain, Sujal Jain, Ritika Sahani, Kashish Choithwani, Khushi Shah, and Vipul Rana. Their collective efforts and entrepreneurial spirit illuminated the event, reinforcing Jai Hind College's commitment to fostering innovation. The Startup Exposition stood as a platform for innovation, solidifying the college's position as a hub for aspiring entrepreneurs.