From The Campus: Jai Hind College Students Express Views Over New Co-Curricular Policy, Citing Logistical Challenges And Tight Timelines

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has mandated a co-curricular policy for universities and higher educational institutions (HEI). This policy aims to dismantle rigid academic boundaries, promoting creativity and encouraging students to explore diverse disciplines.

About The Policy

Under this policy, first-year students are required to complete 30 hours to earn two credits through co-curricular courses (CC) during the second semester. These credits can be acquired by participating in activities such as health and wellness, yoga, sports and fitness, cultural activities, community outreach programmes, and fine/applied/visual/performing arts.

The guidelines emphasise activities conducted exclusively by the college, ensuring a standardised approach to credit allotment. Students are expected to distribute their earned points evenly across various events to encourage holistic development, with a minimum of 10 hours per activity to pass the semester.

While the policy aims to enhance overall growth, Mumbai’s Jai Hind College students voice their concerns.

Jai Hind College Students Express Views

Harshita Shrangi, a BA student underscores the logistical challenges, stating, “Many of us live far away, so it takes two hours to travel every day. To earn CC credits, we’ll have to stay back in college, which means we won’t reach home before night. Unless these activities are conducted during lecture hours, it’s extremely inconvenient. It’s honestly confusing and we don’t know what to do.”

Aryan Awadh voices his concern about the tight timeline, saying, “I feel this was informed really late in the semester. We have less than two months to complete the target of 30 hours, which is massive.”

Arya Shah, a BCom student, points out, "Some students already have prior commitments like internships and external exams, in addition to managing academics in college. This adds an extra layer of stress and makes the situation overwhelming for many."

“Most of the students in BCom are pursuing CA, so for them, it can get increasingly hectic to manage this. The hours should be reduced”, echoed another student named Shivani Pillai.

Some Students Offer Contrary Opinions

However, not all students view the policy unfavourably. Some appreciate the initiative, recognising its potential benefits for personal growth and networking.

Sharanya Nambiar said, “It’s a good initiative. I think the students and teachers are still figuring out how it works, so there might be a lack of clarity. But it’s great because, as important as academics are, co-curricular is also a very important part of overall development.”

Another student, Mishti Manglani, said, “In school, we always used to want to have these practical experiences and courses, and now that we are getting these in college, I don’t see why we are complaining. We are gaining so much, be it through community service, sports, or cultural activities, and also making new friends, plus earning credits for it. It’s a win-win.”

Vriti Ambawat expressed optimism, stating, “By making us take part in various activities, it will help us build contacts and also learn how to work under pressure and juggle various things.”