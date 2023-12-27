Jai Hind College Hosts TEDx Event After 7 Years | File

In a spectacular return to the spotlight, Jai Hind College took center stage as it hosted a TEDx event on December 9, 2023, marking its resurgence after a hiatus of seven years. The event, unfolding in three dynamic sessions, commenced at 10 am and concluded at 5 pm, captivating the audience with its theme—(R)Evolution—a call to evolve and instigate a revolution within oneself.

The Rivival Journey

This TEDx event had its roots in a random Zoom call among four third-year students during exams. These students, against the odds, played a crucial role in bringing back the TEDx initiative to the college.

Reflecting on the journey, Chairperson Jai Melwani shared, “We felt really strongly about doing TEDx as it is such a different take on casual concepts, different from other committees and events that the college usually hosts. And so, in January, while we were on the call, we decided that we just have to do this and planned an initial proposal in just one day.” Twelve months later, their endeavor materialized into a resounding success. Melwani remarked, “It was truly a (r)evolutionary idea.”

Discussions On Entrepreneurship, Legal Matters And More

The event began with participants having the opportunity to engage in a wide range of discussions encompassing global travel, entrepreneurship, musical composition, legal matters, maternal healthcare, self-confidence, the craft of narrative, and other topics.

The speaker lineup, a carefully curated selection of pioneers in various fields, ignited intellectual sparks and challenged preconceptions. In addition to that, the audience was also treated to two performances by Jai Hind’s very own students.

Students Share Their Experience

Speaking about her experience, Priyanka, a student said, “Dar Gai's speech and the story of Pralav Dhyani, both made me feel like 'yes there's hope', 'yes I can do that too'. I always knew what the power of a judge is, but it was only when I saw Hon. Shelyna V Brown explain it that I understood it; same with the concept of water birth... I knew it, but I understood it better that day.”

Varun Adwani, another student, expressed his satisfaction, stating, “The talks were so informative yet engaging, be it Hussain Dalal’s speech or Amar Mangrulkar’s, and the performances were a cherry on top. I had a great time.”