 Jadavpur University Under Scrutiny After Students Claim Marks Awarded Without Answer Evaluation
A controversy erupted at Jadavpur University after Mass Communication students claimed their Media Law and Ethics answer scripts were marked without evaluation. The issue, confirmed during a meeting with interim Vice-Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta, involved around 50 unchecked scripts.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Jadavpur University | File

Controversy has erupted at Jadavpur University after postgraduate Mass Communication students alleged that their Media Law and Ethics paper marks were awarded without evaluating their answer scripts. This claim was verified during a meeting with Interim Vice-Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta.

Students who took the exam in July and received their results in August expressed concerns about over discrepancies in their scores and reported TOI.

Some even filed RTI applications for re-evaluation due to unexpectedly low marks. A senior university official revealed that around 50 answer scripts were submitted unchecked during the review process.

The Journalism and Mass Communication department head, Partha Sarathi Chakraborty, stated that the accused professor would be questioned. However, Assistant Professor Abhishek Das denied the allegations, claiming that the papers were duly checked and submitted.

This incident follows a similar one at Calcutta University, where 120 Bengali department answer scripts went missing last month, sparking an ongoing investigation.

Jadavpur University officials will discuss the matter with the concerned professor and authorities to determine the next steps.

"The professor concerned has been called, and appropriate action will follow as per university rules," said Joydeep Mukherjee, Dean of the Interdisciplinary Studies, Law & Management Faculty to TOI.

