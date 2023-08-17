Jadavpur Student's Death: WB Govt Forms Fact-Finding Committee

Jadavpur University |

Kolkata: The government of West Bengal on Thursday has formed a four members fact-finding committee to probe the death of Jadavpur University student. According to a notification of the state Higher Education Department, the team will probe the administrative lapses and will report within two weeks.

UGC seeks second detailed report

Meanwhile, the UGC had once again sent a notice to JU asking them to submit the action taken by the varsity on ragging along with records. According to sources, the varsity had earlier submitted a 'generic' report on the death of the first year student allegedly due to ragging. Registrar of the Jadavpur University Snehamanju Basu said that the notice has been sent to the Dean of the Students as records are kept in that office. "The deadline is yet to get over and we will give our reply. The final report will be sent soon," said Basu.

Addressing the media, the Registrar of the University also added, "CCTV will be installed at strategic points in the university campus. Individuals entering the campus between 8pm-7am shall produce university ID cards. Those without university ID card will produce other valid identity card and enter details of the person he/she is going to meet in the register at the university gate. Vehicles must have JU sticker, those without sticker will have to provide vehicle and driver details. Use of narcotics, substance or other illegal substances prohibited on campus."

Protest turns ugly

Meanwhile, following a protest rally of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari outside the varsity campus, a scuffle broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Revolutionary Students Front (RSF) and police had to intervene to disperse the mob.

Read Also Jadavpur University Initiates Tighter Security For Students And Visiters In Response To Student...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)