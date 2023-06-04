JAC Jharkhand class 8th Results 2023 Out at jacresults.com

Jharkhand JAC Class 8th Results OUT | ANI (Representational Pic)

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi on Saturday declared the Class 8 board exam results. School Principals of students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

School Principals will have to login with their username (6-digit JAC School Code) and password to check the results of their students for the Class-8 Board Examination 2023, conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council.

The class 8th exams were conducted on April 13 in two shifts from 9:45 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5:15 pm. In the first shift, students had to appear for English, Hindi and any of the language subjects and in the second shift they had to appear for Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences.

The Jharkhand Academic Council declared the Class 10 and Class 12 Science stream results on May 24 and on May 30 declared the Class 12 results for Arts and Commerce streams.

The pass percentage for Class 10 is 95.38 per cent, and the pass percentage for Class 12 science stream students has been recorded at 81.44 per cent.

JAC Class 8 Results 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the result link given on the website.

The school principals have to enter the credentials such as username and password.

View and download the results for future reference.