JAC Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 at 3:30 pm today

Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 | Representational Pic

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results at 3: 30pm today. JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results will be out on the official websites of the board at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

This year, around 8 lakh students have appeared for JAC Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Read Also Jharkhand school removes Malala Yousafzai's photo following protests

Finally it is now confirmed that JAC 12th Arts and Commerce stream results will be declared at 3:30 pm today.

Jharkhand board results 2023: Know how to check Arts and Commerce stream result

Visit the official website at jharresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Class 12th result link

Enter your roll number, date of birth and login

View your mark sheet and take a printout for future use