 JAC Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 at 3:30 pm today
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJAC Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 at 3:30 pm today

JAC Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 at 3:30 pm today

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results will be out on the official websites of the board at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 | Representational Pic

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the  Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results at 3: 30pm today. JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results will be out on the official websites of the board at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

This year, around 8 lakh students have appeared for JAC Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Read Also
Jharkhand school removes Malala Yousafzai's photo following protests
article-image

Finally it is now confirmed that JAC 12th Arts and Commerce stream results will be declared at 3:30 pm today.

Jharkhand board results 2023: Know how to check Arts and Commerce stream result

Visit the official website at jharresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Class 12th result link

Enter your roll number, date of birth and login

View your mark sheet and take a printout for future use

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JAC Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 at 3:30 pm today

JAC Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 at 3:30 pm today

In a first, University of Edinburgh launches Hindi course on climate solutions

In a first, University of Edinburgh launches Hindi course on climate solutions

TOEFL scores to be now accepted at Canada universities

TOEFL scores to be now accepted at Canada universities

Deportation deferred for disabled Indian woman in Canada in fake offer letter case

Deportation deferred for disabled Indian woman in Canada in fake offer letter case

Busy May for Mumbai colleges

Busy May for Mumbai colleges