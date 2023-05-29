 Jharkhand school removes Malala Yousafzai's photo following protests
Locals and Panchayat members protested in front of the school when the management put up a photo of 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Malala is known for her human rights advocacy, especially the education of women and children | Representative Photo

A government school in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district which had put up a picture of Pakistani female education activist and Nobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai to motivate girl students, removed it following protests, an official said on Sunday.

Panchayat representatives and local people demonstrated in front of the school after the management of the educational institution put up the picture of Malala Yousafzai who had won the Nobel peace prize in 2014.

Ravindra Prasad, Head Master of the Government Public School in coal belt Kuju, said he had granted permission to display the photo of the Pakistani female education activist after a teacher approached him with the suggestion to motivate girl students from Malala’s struggle for women’s education. Malala is known for human rights advocacy, especially the education of women and children in her native homeland, Swat, where the Pakistani Taliban had at times banned girls from attending school.

“We have removed Malala’s photo from school after protests and controversy erupted,” the headmaster said.

