JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results OUT | Representative Image

The JAC Delhi 2024 seat allotment result has been released by the Joint Admission Committee, Delhi. July 4 is the final day to freeze seats. The first phase of the JAC Delhi 2024 seat acceptance fee payment will open today and run through 2:00 pm on July 4.

Applicants will only be permitted to take part in the SPOT phase of the counselling process if they pay the seat booking fee but fail to show up for the document verification. The option to resign from the JAC Delhi 2024 seat will be accessible throughout the physical reporting period. The deadline is July 19 at 10:30 p.m.

Acceptance Fees



The acceptance fee for a seat in JAC Delhi in 2024 is Rs 95,000. The JAC Delhi 2024 seat booking cost can be paid by candidates via the official website's payment gateway option. Additionally, candidates can use the collect e-challan feature to pay the JAC Delhi seat booking fee 2024 in cash at any SBI branch.

How to check?

By going to the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, candidates who have enrolled for the counselling can view the JAC Delhi seat allotment result 2024 for round 1.

-Go to JAC Delhi's official website.

-Click the link to view the counselling allotment results for round 1.

-Enter your password and application ID to log in.

-The allocation result for round one will be shown.

Download the allocation outcome for future use.