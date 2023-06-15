 J-K: Private school teacher arrested for 'molesting' 2 students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJ-K: Private school teacher arrested for 'molesting' 2 students

J-K: Private school teacher arrested for 'molesting' 2 students

Private school teacher booked under POCSO Act, for molesting two minors.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
J-K: Private school teacher arrested for 'molesting' 2 students |

Srinagar: A teacher of a private school here has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two girl students, officials said on Thursday. Satar Beigh (42), a resident of the Gurez area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district and currently staying at Hyderpora here, was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

Beigh, who teaches Arabic in the Holy Faith school at Rawalpora, was arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting two students of Classes 4 and 5 in the school, the officials said. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, they said

Read Also
Govt school principal arrested for molestation in J&K's Srinagar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka to remove chapters on Savarkar, Hedgewar from textbooks, add content on Phule, Ambedkar

Karnataka to remove chapters on Savarkar, Hedgewar from textbooks, add content on Phule, Ambedkar

LAWCET results 2023 will be announced shorty at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

LAWCET results 2023 will be announced shorty at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Karnataka CET Results 2023 OUT at karresults.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Karnataka CET Results 2023 OUT at karresults.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Researchers at IIT Madras Develops IoT-Based Mobile Air Pollution Monitoring Technology

Researchers at IIT Madras Develops IoT-Based Mobile Air Pollution Monitoring Technology

After Yogendra Yadav, Suhas Palshikar, more academicians ask NCERT to drop their names from...

After Yogendra Yadav, Suhas Palshikar, more academicians ask NCERT to drop their names from...