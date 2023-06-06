Govt school principal arrested for molestation in J&K's Srinagar | IANS

The J&K Police said on Tuesday that they have arrested the principal of a government higher secondary school for molestation in Srinagar district.



Srinagar police said in a statement, "Shabir Ahmad Mir, son of Gh Rasool Mir, a resident of Zadibal, Srinagar working as Principal of Govt HSS Gund Hassi Bhat arrested in molestation case. FIR no 31/2023 U/s 354D, 294 & 506 of IPC registered at Shalteng PS."



Earlier in the day, the principal secretary to the government school education department ordered immediate suspension of the said principal and asked director school education (Kashmir) to conduct an enquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report.



Some students had complained to parents that the principal was making unnecessary night phone calls to them and trying to engage them in murky chats.