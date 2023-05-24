It's never too late! Delhi Police head constable cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

Delhi Police head constable, Ram Bhajan Kumar | IANS

New Delhi: Delhi Police head constable Ram Bhajan Kumar, serving in the cyber cell police station, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the 667th rank in the highly competitive Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination of 2022.



Hailing from a humble background, the 34-year-old Ram Bhajan is the son of a hardworking labourer in Rajasthan. Despite facing several challenges, he persevered and appeared for the UPSC exam for the eighth time, finally achieving his dream of cracking the prestigious exam.



Ram Bhajan's journey to success is an inspiring tale of determination and grit. Born into a family with limited resources, he faced numerous obstacles on his path to becoming a police officer. However, his unwavering resolve and dedication propelled him forward, leading to his remarkable achievement in the UPSC examination.



He himself along with his parents was indulged in labour work during his school time to support his family needs.



Speaking to IANS, Ram Bhajan, who hails from a small village Bapi in Dausa district, Rajasthan said that his parents did labour work to earn the daily bread.



"I received my early education from a government school in the village. After completing the 12th grade, I was selected as a constable in the Delhi Police. Alongside my service, I pursued my graduation and post-graduation as a self-study student from Rajasthan University and obtained a NET/JRF in Hindi in the year 2012," he said.



"In the same year, I got married to Anjali Kumari. In 2015, inspired by my senior officers, I began preparing for the civil services. I took coaching for this and continued my preparation through self-study," he told IANS.



In the year 2018, Ram Bhajan gave the UPSC mains examination for the first time but could not qualify for the interview.



"After that, with continuous hard work and perseverance, I finally achieved success in the civil services examination in 2022, securing the 667th rank," he said.



Telling about his daily routine while preparing for the examination, he said that while performing challenging duties in the police, he managed to study for 7-8 hours every day with discipline and, with the help of his wife and mother but he also subsequently fulfilled his family responsibilities.



"I even took off for a month to prepare just before the examination and bought study materials from Mukherjee Nagar. Firoz Alam Sir, who was a constable in the Delhi Police and after clearing the UPSC exams in 2019, became an ACP, had helped people like me and motivated them to strive hard," said Ram Bhajan.



"A WhatsApp group was created by Alam Sir for aspirants like us where he used to share tips and encouraged us. He even prepared me for the interview," Ram Bhajan said.