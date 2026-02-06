PSSSB Excise Inspector Recruitment 2025: Notification For 197 Posts Released; Check Details Here

PSSSB Excise Inspector Recruitment 2025 | Canva

PSSSB Excise Inspector Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued a recruitment notification for the position of Excise and Taxation Inspector. The registration process starts on February 13, 2026. Candidates can apply and download the notification from the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 197 positions. The openings are divided into different categories in accordance with the Punjab government reservation norms.

PSSSB Excise Inspector Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

Those chosen will be paid according to the 7th Central Pay Commission. The initial base wage is Rs 35,400 per month plus applicable allowances.

PSSSB Excise Inspector Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Aspirants should have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. Applicants must have completed matriculation with Punjabi as a subject. Applicants must also have completed a 120-hour computer course with hands-on instruction in office programs, or hold a DOEACC 'O' level certificate.

b. Age limit: The minimum age is 18 years. The maximum age for general category candidates is 37 years. According to government guidelines, age relaxation is applicable to reserved categories.

PSSSB Excise Inspector Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure includes a written examination and a typing test. There will be no interview rounds. Final selection will be based on performance in the required phases.

PSSSB Excise Inspector Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fees vary by category. General category applicants must pay Rs 1000. SC/ST/EWS aspirants must pay Rs 250. Ex-servicemen and their relatives are asked to pay Rs 200, while handicapped applicants must pay Rs 500.

PSSSB Excise Inspector Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The written test will be worth 100 points and will be administered offline. The exam will last two hours. Each wrong answer will result in a 0.25-mark deduction. Sections of the question paper will cover general awareness, mental ability, arithmetic, computer basics, and Punjabi and English language proficiency. Candidates who pass the written exam will be invited for the typing test.