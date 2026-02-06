CTET 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Over 25 Lakh Candidates To Appear For Exam; Paper 1 To Begin At 9:30 AM; Two Shifts Scheduled

Canva

CTET 2026 Begins Tomorrow: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 9:30 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The dates of the CTET tests are set for February 7 and 8.There will be two shifts for the exam. Paper 1 will take place from 9:30 am to 12 pm for candidates who intend to teach Classes 1 through 5.

With almost 2.7 million people registered, the board is getting ready for a huge turnout in 132 locations for the pen-and-paper test. Candidates can now download their admission cards from cbse.gov.in and ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Important date and time

• Exam dates: February 8 and 9

• Initially scheduled as a single-day exam on February 8, CTET was extended to two days due to high number of applications.

CTET 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Registration Timeline

• Registration opened: November 27

• Registration closed: December 18

• Total candidates registered: 25,30,581

• Applications in last 48 hours: 7,68,199

CTET 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Reporting & Gate Timings

• Reporting time (morning shift): 7:30 am

• Gate closing time (morning shift): 9:30 am (sharp)

CTET 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Paper 2 Schedule

• Paper 2 exam time: 2:30 pm to 5 pm

• Reporting time: 12:30 pm

• Gate closing time: 2:30 pm (sharp)

CTET 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Exam pattern

• The question paper assesses subject knowledge, reading comprehension, and child development & pedagogy.

• A significant portion of the exam focuses on child development and pedagogy to evaluate teaching ability and conceptual understanding.

• Each paper consists of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

• Each question carries one mark, making the total 150 marks.

• The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

• There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

CTET 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Qualifying marks

• General category candidates must score 60% (90 out of 150 marks) to qualify.

• SC, ST, OBC, and PwD candidates require a minimum of 55% (82 marks) to qualify.

CTET 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Guidelines for candidates with disabilities

• CBSE has issued detailed guidelines for candidates with disabilities ahead of the examination.

• Only candidates covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016 are eligible for facilities such as a scribe and compensatory time.

• Candidates seeking these facilities must carry a disability certificate in the prescribed format along with a valid UDID card.

• Candidates certified by a government medical authority as having difficulty in writing are also eligible to avail of a scribe.

• Candidates with blindness, cerebral palsy, or locomotor disability affecting both arms can opt for the scribe facility.

• The scribe must be at least matriculate and should have qualifications one level lower than the minimum requirement for the post.

• Eligible candidates will be given compensatory time of at least 50 minutes per hour of examination.

• CBSE will provide large-font question papers for visually impaired candidates, who can choose between standard or enlarged versions.

CTET 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Prohibited Items at the Exam Center

• Pens, erasers, geometry boxes, calculators and other stationery items

• Communication devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earbuds, smartwatches, etc.

• Personal belongings and accessories including watches, wallets, goggles and handbags

• Any other items that could be used for unfair practices or for concealing communication devices

CTET 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Room Etiquette

• Leaving the Room: Unless the invigilator grants specific permission, candidates are not permitted to leave the exam room during the examination. When they leave, they have to sign the attendance sheet and turn in their answer sheets.

• Attendance Sheet: It would be considered an unfair means case if a candidate leaves without signing the attendance sheet a second time.

It is recommended that candidates attentively follow all instructions in order to guarantee a successful and seamless assessment process.