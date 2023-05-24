 "Have faith in yourself, own up to your failures," says UPSC 3rd rank holder Uma Harathi
For the second consecutive year, women have topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations securing four out of the first five ranks in the results announced on Tuesday.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
UPSC AIR 3 Uma Harathi | Twitter

Hyderabad: Uma Harathi N, an engineering graduate from Telangana who secured 3rd rank in the civil services examination 2022, shared an important message for the young aspirants and said to have faith in oneself and own up everything.

"Have faith in yourself, understand the exam, have your own strategy and own up to your setbacks, failures and own up to everything and make it your own. So, that way even if you don't clear the exam you will be a better person and a person who can face the world," said Uma Harathi.

"This is my fifth attempt and second interview, so it has been a long process and it was not easy in fact it was quite challenging but I tried to learn from my mistakes," she said.

"With the help of my family and friends I could learn from my mistakes," she added.

Uma Harathi is a B.Tech. graduate in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad and the fourth topper Smriti Mishra is a BSc. graduate from Miranda House College, Delhi University.

Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra have secured the top four ranks, respectively in the UPSC 2022 results announced on Tuesday. Mayur Hazarika from Assam secured the All India rank 5.

Results of the UPSC CSE preliminary examination that was held on June 5, 2022, were made public on June 22. A total number of 933 candidates- 613 men and 320 women- were recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services, as per the official release by the department.

