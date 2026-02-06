 Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi To Interact With 4.2 Crore Students, Parents And Teachers At 10 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 today at 10 am. The ninth edition will be held in New Delhi and streamed live on TV, radio and digital platforms.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
article-image

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to students, parents, and teachers at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 today in preparation for the board exam season. This annual program's ninth edition will be held in New Delhi and streamed live on digital, radio, and television channels starting at 10 AM.

It is anticipated that people from all over India will participate in this conversation. Over 4.2 crore people registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, the biggest number since the program's 2018 inception.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Where to watch

Television Channels

• Live on DD National
• Live on DD News
• Live on DD India

Radio

• Live on All India Radio (AIR) — on FM and MW frequencies

Online / Digital Streaming

• Official YouTube channels of Ministry of Education and Doordarshan
• Live streaming on MyGov and associated government digital portals

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Themes for PPC 2026

Make Exams a Celebration

Save the Environment

Contribution of Our Freedom Fighters

Clean India

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Benefits offered to PPC 2026 participants

Along with the opportunity to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi face-to-face, students will also receive a unique PPC kit and a certificate signed by him. This writing competition, which is an excellent approach to encourage students' creativity and critical thinking, will allow the nation's most intelligent and motivated youth to engage with PM Modi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Steps to download PPC 2026 certificate

After the event, those who registered for PPC 2026 will be able to get their digital participation certificate:

Step 1: Go to the official MyGov or Pariksha Pe Charcha websites.

Step 2: Enter your registered login information to log in.

Step 3: Go to the PPC 2026 section.

Step 4: Select the option to download the certificate.

Step 5: Save the certificate for later use.

