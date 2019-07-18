ITI Haryana first merit list and seat allotment declared; check at itiharyana.gov.in

The Government of Haryana has released the merit list for enrolling in Industrial Training Institute (ITI) programs. Candidates who have applied for the admission process can visit the official website, itiharyana.gov.in, to check the ITI Haryana Merit List and seat allotment result. The candidates should know that the online counselling portal was made available from June 27 to July 12.

The seat allotment will take place according to the merit list. The candidates who have applied for the admission process can check the official updates at itiharyana.gov.in. The second merit list is expected to be released on 26 July 2019 and the admission will commence from 29 July to 1 August. The online counselling for admissions was from 27 June to 12 July. The selected candidates will then have to go through the document verification process, which will be conducted between 18-19 July and 22-23 July. The government will release four merit lists for online counselling. The merit list is based on the marks obtained in the class 10th and class 12th exams.

Steps to check ITI Haryana result:

Step 1: Click on the link @itiharyana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ASSESSMENT DASHBOARD

Step 3: Click on the link- Online Practice Test -Click Here click here to check star rating of Govt. ITI’s Admission Advertisement of JIM ITI -Uncha Majra (Gurugram).

Step 4: The result will appear in PDF format

Step 5: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further reference.