 ITBP Announces 112 Head Constable Vacancies: Apply Now At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationITBP Announces 112 Head Constable Vacancies: Apply Now At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Announces 112 Head Constable Vacancies: Apply Now At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official ITBP website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
ITBP recruitment 2024 | Representational Pic

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has announced a recruitment drive for the position of Head Constable (Education and Stress Counselor). Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official ITBP website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. This drive aims to fill 112 vacancies within the organisation.

Key Dates:

Registration Start Date: July 7, 2024

Registration End Date: August 5, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a degree from a recognised university with psychology as a subject, OR

Candidates must hold a degree from a recognised university along with a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or Bachelor of Teaching or an equivalent qualification.

Selection Process

Recruitment Test: Initial screening based on eligibility and online application.

Admit Card: Issued online; candidates must present original documents at the verification stage.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST): Candidates must qualify these tests.

Written Test: The test will be objective type, comprising multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks.

Application Fee

UR, OBC, and EWS Male Candidates: ₹100/- (payable online).

Exempted Categories: Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Female candidates, and E-Servicemen.

Read Also
ITBP Rescues 56 Civilians Stranded In North Sikkim's Flash Flood (WATCH)
article-image

For further details and to apply, candidates are advised to visit the official ITBP recruitment website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ITBP Announces 112 Head Constable Vacancies: Apply Now At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Announces 112 Head Constable Vacancies: Apply Now At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ICSI Introduces Online Crash Courses For Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

ICSI Introduces Online Crash Courses For Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

UP Using YouTube For Continuous Medical Education Of Govt Doctors In Remote Areas

UP Using YouTube For Continuous Medical Education Of Govt Doctors In Remote Areas

UP Board UPMSP Scrutiny Results For Class 10, 12 OUT; Check Here!

UP Board UPMSP Scrutiny Results For Class 10, 12 OUT; Check Here!

Congress Demands NEET-UG Exam Redo Amid Growing Allegations

Congress Demands NEET-UG Exam Redo Amid Growing Allegations