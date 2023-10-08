ITBP Rescues 56 Civilians Stranded In North Sikkim's Flash Flood (WATCH)

According to the officials, the civilians including 4 women and 52 men have been rescued via the ropeway made by the ITBP rescue team in Chungthang in North Sikkim. | X/ITBP

North Sikkim: As many as 56 civilians stranded due to the recent flash floods were rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in North Sikkim, the officials said on Sunday. According to the officials, the civilians including 4 women and 52 men have been rescued via the ropeway made by the ITBP rescue team in Chungthang in North Sikkim.

A statement issued by the Army today said that the Indian Army Corps of Signals has ensured the timely restoration of civil cellular communications as part of continued assistance to stranded tourists at Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen, North Sikkim.

Most of the stranded tourists have been able to speak to their family back home, it added. It also shared helpline numbers to contact if any emergency arises. "Following numbers are available for any query - Emergency Operating Center(EOC)- Helpline Number 03592-202461/201145, 03592-284444 (Gangtok), 03595-263734 (Namchi), 03592-234538(Mangan), 03592-291936 (Pakyong), 8016747244 (Soreng), 03595-250888 (Gyalshing) and 7001911393 of Nodal Officer (for tourists) and 8101426284 of Assisant Director. For all Army Personnel - 9906200205 (Nodal Officer, Army), ITBP-03592-231340, SSB- 03592-251015, SDRF- 03592-220545, BRO- 03592-259208 and ARMY- 03592-202228," the statement added.

Speaking to ANI earlier today, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Sikkim Tamang asserted that the state and central governments are working together to restore normalcy in the state."NDRF teams have been sent to rescue people. Power supply in some places has been restored and we are working with BRO and other departments as well," he said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra today held a meeting with CM Tamang to review the situation amid the flash floods in the state."Sikkim is facing a huge disaster and there has been a massive loss to road and infrastructure. PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah have been in constant touch with CM Prem Singh Tamang," MoS Mishra told ANI after meeting with CM Tamang.

As per the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) report of October 7 as of 10 am, the death toll was registered at 27 with 141 people still reported missing. It said 2413 people have been rescued, and 1203 houses have been damaged in the flash flood. It further said that about 25,065 people have been disaster-affected so far and 6875 people have been shifted to relief camps. The Sikkim government has set up 22 relief camps.The Lhonak glacier in the Sikkim Himalayas burst on October 3, breaching one side of the lake leading to the rise in the water levels in Teesta and inundating several areas of the state.

