Italy Student Visa Update: Indian Applicants' Pre-Application Process Changed

Unsplash

Students from Bengaluru planning to pursue higher education in Italy for the academic year 2024-25 should take note of a crucial update in the visa application process.

What’s changed?

Effective immediately, applicants must complete the DoV/Legalisation process before submitting their visa application. This change affects residents of several Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Puducherry.

Expert assistance available

The update comes from uni_italia_india, the Official Centre for the Promotion of Higher Education in Italy. They provide comprehensive assistance to students navigating the application process, including university overviews, guidance in course selection, and application support.

Their services also include assistance with pre-enrolment applications, DoV applications, legalisation of documents for scholarship applications, translation of study documents to Italian, and guidance in the study visa application.

Students in Bengaluru and surrounding regions should ensure they comply with the updated requirements to avoid any delays or complications in their visa application process.