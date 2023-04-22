ISRO YUVIKA 2023: 2nd selection list released; check details here

ISRO YUVIKA 2023 2nd selection list. | Representative image

The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, has published the second list of students chosen for the Yuva Vigyani Karyakram, YUVIKA 2023, on its official website. Students can view the complete list at ISRO's official website, isro.gov.in. The second list provides the names and contact information for the four chosen students. The list is constructed using the regrets from the initial selection list.

On April 10, Indian Space Research Organisation announced the first selection list for uva Vigyani Karyakram 2023 (YUVIKA 2023). It included the names and details of 350 students. ISRO declared the programme on March 15, 2023, and registration began on March 20, 2023. The deadline to apply was April 3.

HOW TO CHECK THE SECOND SELECTION LIST

Visit the official ISRO website- isro.gov.in. On the homepage, click the link that says ISRO YUVIKA 2023 2nd Selection list. Scroll down and click on the link. A new page will appear on the screen with a PDF file. Review your name.

DIRECT LINK

Students must click on https://www.isro.gov.in/YUVIKA.html#list1 to check the second selection list for the YUVIKA 2023 program.

SELECTION Procedure