 ISRO YUVIKA 2023: 2nd selection list released; check details here
ISRO has released the second list of selected students for the YUVIKA 2023 programme on the official website. Check details here.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
ISRO YUVIKA 2023 2nd selection list. | Representative image

The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, has published the second list of students chosen for the Yuva Vigyani Karyakram, YUVIKA 2023, on its official website. Students can view the complete list at ISRO's official website, isro.gov.in. The second list provides the names and contact information for the four chosen students. The list is constructed using the regrets from the initial selection list.

On April 10, Indian Space Research Organisation announced the first selection list for uva Vigyani Karyakram 2023 (YUVIKA 2023). It included the names and details of 350 students. ISRO declared the programme on March 15, 2023, and registration began on March 20, 2023. The deadline to apply was April 3.

HOW TO CHECK THE SECOND SELECTION LIST

  1. Visit the official ISRO website- isro.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, click the link that says ISRO YUVIKA 2023 2nd Selection list.

  3. Scroll down and click on the link.

  4. A new page will appear on the screen with a PDF file.

  5. Review your name.

DIRECT LINK

Students must click on https://www.isro.gov.in/YUVIKA.html#list1 to check the second selection list for the YUVIKA 2023 program.

SELECTION Procedure

  • Marks received in Class VII or last exam: 50%

  • Online Quiz Performance: 10%

  • Participation in science fair (school/district/state and above the level in last three years): 2/5 10 percent

  • Rank in Olympiad (I to III positions in School/district/state and above the level in last three years): 2/4 5 percent

  • Champions of sports competitions (I to III rank in School/District/State and above the level in the last three years): 2/4 5 percent

  • Scout & Guides /NCC/NSS Member in last three years: 5%

  • Learning in Village/rural Schools- in the Panchayat area: 15%

article-image
