ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2024: Registration Open For Indian School Students In Standard 9

ISRO | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

ISRO launched the educational initiative in an effort to "catch them young" and encourage more kids to seek professions in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)-related sectors. The "Young Scientist Programme," which is aimed at schoolchildren, will open for registration on February 20. Applications must be submitted by March 20th.



The effort seeks to educate children about the fundamentals of space technology, space science, and space applications as well as current trends in these fields.



The space agency declared on 'X' that registration for the Young Scientist Programme (YUva VIgyani KAryakram) - 2024 is now open. Indian school students in standard 9 as of January 1, 2024, are eligible to apply. Registration will open on February 20, 2024, at jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika.

How to apply?

You can sign up by going to jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/registration to access the ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa Platform. Once you have registered on the website, click on the verification link sent to your email to confirm your email address.

Engage in the SpaceQuiz, making sure to thoroughly read the instructions before beginning.

Please complete your personal profile and provide details about your education. To verify your credentials, students need to make photocopies of their certificates and have them approved by the school's head or principal, who must also sign the documents.

It is necessary to scan and upload the attested certificates on the website.

You must upload the certificate for verification and the photocopy of the certified certificates to the website. You should create your own certificate and have it attested by your principal, head of school, parent, or guardian. Once you've scanned and uploaded your files, proceed to complete the application.