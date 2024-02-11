ISRO Announces Recruitment Drive For 224 Vacancies; Apply At isro.gov.in | Representative Pic

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started hiring for a range of roles such as Scientist, Engineer, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Technician, and more. Eligible candidates are able to apply by visiting the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in.

Prospective applicants have the opportunity to apply for these roles via the ISRO Recruitment 2024, which began on February 10 and will end on March 1, 2024.

For roles like Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Scientist, and Engineer – SC, applicants must submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs 250. Moreover, there is an additional processing fee of Rs 750 for each application, which will only be refunded to candidates who take the written test. The ISRO's 2024 recruitment campaign seeks to fill 224 vacancies in total.

The ISRO recruitment process for 2024 involves initially shortlisting applications, followed by a written test, interview, or skill assessment, based on the specific position being sought.

To apply for ISRO recruitment 2024, follow these steps:

Go to isro.gov.in, the official ISRO website.

Click on the career tab on the homepage.

Select the link labeled “Advt No URSC: ISTRAC:01:2024 – Recruitment to the posts of Scientist or Engineer – ‘SC’, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Technician – ‘B’, Draughtsman – ‘B’, Cook, Fireman – ‘A’, Heavy Vehicle Driver – ’A’ and Light Vehicle Driver – ’A’”.

Complete the application form with personal, professional, and educational details.

Upload required documents following the guidelines.

Pay the application fee online.

Review the filled details for accuracy.

Submit the application form.

Download and keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.