ISRO's Space Applications Centre Hiring Scientist/Engineers: Apply By Jan 15, 2024

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Space Applications Centre (SAC) is hiring talented individuals to fill the position of Scientist/Engineer 'SC.' The Pay Matrix will position the selected applicants in Level-10, with salaries ranging from RS 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

Eligibility Criteria

A minimum of 65% in an MSc in Agricultural Physics, Agricultural Meteorology, or Agronomy, or an equivalent degree, is required for individuals seeking the position of Scientist Engineer-Agriculture.

A minimum of 65% in an MSc in Physics, Atmospheric Sciences, Meteorology, or Ocean Sciences, or an equivalent program, is needed to apply for the position of Scientist Engineer-Atmospheric Sciences.

Candidates must have a ME/MTech in Computer Science and Engineering with a specialization in Image Processing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, or Computer Vision with a minimum of 65% in order to be considered for the position of Scientist Engineer-Computer Science.

Age Criteria

For jobs in agriculture and atmospheric sciences, candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 28. It's 18–30 years for computer science engineering. An interview and a written exam are required for selection. A 1:5 shortlist of candidates will be selected for an interview.

Deadline

Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at the ISRO website. The deadline for completing application materials is January 15, 2024.