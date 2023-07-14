ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Scientist, Engineer Posts on vssc.gov.in

Representative Image

ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has issued an open call for applications for the positions of Scientist / Engineer-SD and Scientist / Engineer-SC. The application procedure is now ongoing, with the application form due by July 21. Candidates interested in applying can do so online at www.vssc.gov.in.



ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 61 vacancies of Scientist / Engineer-SD and Scientist / Engineer-SC posts.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹750. The full application fee will be refunded to female, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Ex-Servicemen (EX-SM), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates, provided that they appear in the written test.

Direct link to apply

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.vssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “VSSC Recruitment Advertisement No: RMT327”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)