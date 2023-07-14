 ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Scientist, Engineer Posts on vssc.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Scientist, Engineer Posts on vssc.gov.in

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Scientist, Engineer Posts on vssc.gov.in

ISRO VSSC has invited applications for Scientist/Engineer-SD and Scientist/Engineer-SC posts.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has issued an open call for applications for the positions of Scientist / Engineer-SD and Scientist / Engineer-SC. The application procedure is now ongoing, with the application form due by July 21. Candidates interested in applying can do so online at www.vssc.gov.in.


ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 61 vacancies of Scientist / Engineer-SD and Scientist / Engineer-SC posts.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹750. The full application fee will be refunded to female, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Ex-Servicemen (EX-SM), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates, provided that they appear in the written test.

Direct link to apply

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.vssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “VSSC Recruitment Advertisement No: RMT327”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Read Also
Watch Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE: ISRO All Set To Launch Its Third Moon Mission At 2:35 p.m.
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Six Persons Booked for Vandalism on Allahabad University Campus

Six Persons Booked for Vandalism on Allahabad University Campus

Kerala: Court Sentences Three to Life for Chopping Off Professor's Hand

Kerala: Court Sentences Three to Life for Chopping Off Professor's Hand

Delhi: IP University Postpones Exams Due to Flooding in Yamuna

Delhi: IP University Postpones Exams Due to Flooding in Yamuna

BBC docu case: DU Moves Delhi HC Against Order Setting Aside Debarment of PhD Scholar

BBC docu case: DU Moves Delhi HC Against Order Setting Aside Debarment of PhD Scholar

School Closed Due to Floods but Learning can Continue

School Closed Due to Floods but Learning can Continue